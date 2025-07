RAGBRAI RIDERS BEGIN PEDALING ACROSS IOWA

BIKE RIDERS WERE UP EARLY SUNDAY AND BEGAN PEDALING NORTHWARD ON THE FIRST DAY OF RAGBRAI- THE DES MOINES REGISTER’S 52ND ANNUAL GREAT BIKE RIDE ACROSS IOWA.

THE BIKE RIDERS LEFT ORANGE CITY SUNDAY AND FIRST HEADED EAST TOWARDS GRANVILLE, BEFORE TURNING NORTH AND MAKING THEIR WAY THROUGH PRIMGHAR AND HARTLEY, ENDING THEIR FIRST DAY OF BIKING IN MILFORD.

AFTER SPENDING SUNDAY NIGHT IN MILFORD, THE RAGBRAI RIDERS WILL WAKE UP MONDAY MORNING AND BEGIN A TREK TO TAKE THEM INTO MINNESOTA FOR THE FIRST TIME IN RAGBRAI HISTORY.

IOWA STATE PATROL TROOPER KEVIN KRULL SAYS THERE’S BEEN A GOOD DEAL OF COMMUNICATION TO LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES UP NORTH ABOUT HOW TO DIRECT TRAFFIC WHEN THOUSANDS OF BICYCLISTS PEDAL UP NORTH.

KRULL IS ONE OF 14 STATE TROOPERS WHO COORDINATE WITH LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT TO DIRECT TRAFFIC ALONG THE RAGBRAI ROUTE.

THE RIDERS WILL PEDAL BACK INTO IOWA AND END MONDAY WITH AN OVERNIGHT STAY IN ESTHERVILLE.

THEIR RIDE ACROSS IOWA ENDS THIS COMING SATURDAY IN GUTTENBERG.

Photo courtesy Sioux County Sheriff