Dunes Eye Consultants to host “Lunch with Ferg”

Dakota Dunes, SD — Dunes Eye Consultants will host “Lunch with Ferg,” a free Facebook Live event with Dr. Steve Ferguson on Wednesday, July 23 at 12:15 pm.

The event, subtitled “Dry Eye beyond the Drops,” will include information on:
• The real causes of dry eye disease (it’s not just aging, allergies or your contacts!)
• Why your symptoms may be getting worse
• Advanced treatments like LipiFlow that go beyond treating symptoms and address the cause
• How proper treatment can reduce or eliminate symptoms, preserve your vision and improve eye health

Ready to take action? Call us at (605) 232-6900 to schedule your dry eye consultation.

Don’t let dry eye symptoms control your life. Join us for the solutions that could change how you “see” dry eye disease.

