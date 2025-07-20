Dunes Eye Consultants to host “Lunch with Ferg”

Dakota Dunes, SD — Dunes Eye Consultants will host “Lunch with Ferg,” a free Facebook Live event with Dr. Steve Ferguson on Wednesday, July 23 at 12:15 pm.

The event, subtitled “Dry Eye beyond the Drops,” will include information on:

• The real causes of dry eye disease (it’s not just aging, allergies or your contacts!)

• Why your symptoms may be getting worse

• Advanced treatments like LipiFlow that go beyond treating symptoms and address the cause

• How proper treatment can reduce or eliminate symptoms, preserve your vision and improve eye health

Ready to take action? Call us at (605) 232-6900 to schedule your dry eye consultation.