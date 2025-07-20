Crittenton Center 130th Celebration to be held in November

Sioux City, IA — Join the Crittenton Center as we commemorate 130 years of sheltering, educating, and empowering children, individuals, and families at our most anticipated event of the year! The evening will feature a 1920s Gatsby-inspired celebration with live music, great food, signature cocktails, and powerful stories honoring the legacy and future of Crittenton Center.

This event will be held on Saturday, November 8th, 2-25 from 5 – 10 pm at Country Celebrations. Enjoy an unforgettable night while supporting critical programs for children, youth, and families across Iowa.

Tickets on sale now! All proceeds directly benefit the children and families we serve. Buy yours at https://crittentoncenter.org/news/a-legacy-worth-celebrating-join-us-for-our-130th-anniversary-celebration.