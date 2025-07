ORANGE CITY WELCOMES RAGBRAI RIDERS

BIKE RIDERS ARE MAKING THEIR WAY INTO ORANGE CITY FOR THE START OF RAGBRAI- THE REGISTER’S ANNUAL GREAT BIKE RIDE ACROSS IOWA.

ORANGE CITY IS PROVIDING AN OPPORTUNITY FOR THOSE RIDERS TO CONTINUE THE TRADITION OF DIPPING THEIR BACK BIKE TIRE IN THE MISSOURI RIVER TO START THEIR TREK ACROSS THE STATE.

THE CITY IS FILLING THEIR DOWNTOWN CANAL IN WINDMILL PARK WITH MISSOURI RIVER WATER ON SATURDAY SYMBOLIZING IOWA’S WESTERN BORDER.

RIDERS CAN ACCESS THE CANAL IN WINDMILL PARK ALL DAY SATURDAY TO DIP THEIR REAR TIRE, TAKE A PHOTO, AND COMMEMORATE THE OFFICIAL START OF THE ANNUAL RIDE.

VOLUNTEERS WILL BE ON-SITE TO HELP CAPTURE YOUR PHOTO.

THERE WILL ALSO BE PLENTY OF MUSIC IN WINDMILL PARK SATURDAY, STARTING AT 12:30PM WITH THE KLEY DE JONG BAND IN THE BANDSHELL, AND WRAPPING UP ON THE MAIN STAGE WITH A 90’S ROCKSHOW STARTING AT 7:45PM.

Orange City file photo