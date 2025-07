ONE HURT IN ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING

ONE PERSON HAS BEEN HOSPITALIZED IN WHAT AUTHORITIES ARE CALLING AN ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING AT A LE MARS GAS STATION FRIDAY MORNING.

LE MARS POLICE SAY OFFICERS AND LE MARS FIRE RESCUE WERE DISPATCHED TO THE HY VEE GAS STATION AROUND 7:45AM FOR A VICTIM SUFFERING FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND.

DURING THE INVESTIGATION, OFFICERS DETERMINED THE VICTIM WAS ATTEMPTING TO UNLOAD AND SECURE A FIREARM WHEN IT ACCIDENTALLY DISCHARGED A ROUND INTO THE VICTIM’S LEG.

THE MALE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO FLOYD VALLEY HOSPITAL BY LE MARS FIRE RESCUE.