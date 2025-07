NEW SENTENCING DATE SET FOR SEXLYN TATAICHY

A NEW SENTENCING DATE HAS BEEN SCHEDULED IN THE CASE OF A LE MARS, IOWA WOMAN CHARGED IN THE APRIL 2024 DEATH OF HER TWO YEAR OLD SON.

27 YEAR OLD SEXLYN TATAICHY HAS AGREED TO PLEAD GUILTY TO CHILD ENDANGERMENT RESULTING IN DEATH, A CLASS B FELONY.

SHE WILL BE SENTENCED NEXT MONDAY, JULY 21ST AT 9:00 AM AT THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN LE MARS.

HER ORIGINAL JULY 7TH SENTENCING HAD TO BE POSTPONED BECAUSE OF A LACK OF AN INTERPRETER THAT DAY.

CHARGES OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER AND A SECOND CHILD ENDANGERMENT COUNT WERE DISMISSED IN THE CASE.