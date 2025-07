IOWA JOBLESS RATE EDGES UP

IOWA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE WENT UP IN JUNE TO THREE-POINT-SEVEN PERCENT, MARKING THE FOURTH STRAIGHT MONTH OF A ONE-TENTH OF A POINT INCREASE.

IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR BETH TOWNSEND SAYS THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE IN THE WORKFORCE ALSO WENT UP AGAIN.

SHE SAYS THEY SAW A GROUP OF 39-HUNDRED IOWANS RETURN TO THE WORKFORCE IN JUNE.

IOWA BUSINESSES LOST 27-HUNDRED JOBS IN JUNE, MOSTLY IN THE PRIVATE SERVICE INDUSTRIES, AND LOSSES WERE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY GAINS IN HEALTH CARE AND CONSTRUCTION.

TOWNSEND SAYS IOWA CONTINUES TO BE IN A GOOD SITUATION.

THE U-S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DECREASED TO FOUR-POINT-ONE- PERCENT IN JUNE.

RADIO IOWA