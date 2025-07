FEENSTRA SUPPORTS CRYPTOCURRENCY REGULATIONS

IOWA’S CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION IS HAILING HOUSE PASSAGE OF BILLS THAT ESTABLISH A NEW SET OF FEDERAL RULES FOR THE CRYPTOCURRENCY INDUSTRY.

CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA, A REPUBLICAN FROM HULL, SAYS IT’S ABOUT UNLOCKING POTENTIAL.

CRYPTO8

FEENSTRA SAYS THE LEGISLATION SETS CLEAR ROLES FOR FEDERAL AGENCIES THAT REGULATE DIGITAL ASSETS.

CRYPTO9

CONGRESSMAN ZACH NUNN, A REPUBLICAN FROM BONDURANT, SAYS THE CLARITY ACT ENSURES IT’S THE U-S, AND NOT ADVERSARIES LIKE CHINA — WRITING THE RULES OF THE ROAD FOR DIGITAL ASSETS.

ALL FOUR IOWA REPUBLICANS VOTED IN FAVOR OF THREE CRYPTO-RELATED BILLS THAT PASSED THE HOUSE LATE THIS WEEK.

