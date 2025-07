ERNST DISMISSES REPORT ABOUT REELECTION CONCERNS

IOWA SENATOR JONI ERNST IS DISMISSING A REPORT IN A WASHINGTON, D.C. PUBLICATION THAT CITES UNNAMED REPUBLICANS AS BEING CONCERNED SHE WILL NOT SEEK REELECTION IN 2026.

ERNST, WHO IS 55 YEARS OLD, HIRED A CAMPAIGN MANAGER IN JUNE.

FEDERAL ELECTION COMMISSION REPORTS SHOW ERNST RAISED ABOUT 723-THOUSAND DOLLARS IN THE LAST THREE MONTHS AND HAS ABOUT THREE-POINT-FOUR MILLION DOLLARS IN HER CAMPAIGN ACCOUNT.

ERNST’S ANNUAL “ROAST AND RIDE” FUNDRAISER IS SCHEDULED FOR OCTOBER 11TH IN DES MOINES.

Radio Iowa