A JUDGE HAS APPROVED A CHANGE OF VENUE IN THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF AN ONAWA, IOWA MAN.

THE TRIAL OF 50 YEAR OLD JAMIE ALLEN WILL BE MOVED FROM MONONA COUNTY TO WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

THE TRIAL WILL TAKE PLACE STARTING ON FEBRUARY 3RD OF 2026 AT 9:00 A.M.

ALLEN IS ACCUSED OF FATALLY SHOOTING HIS WIFE, STACEY MARIA JEAN ALLEN WITH A FIREARM, OUTSIDE OF THEIR ONAWA HOME ON MAY 10TH OF 2024.