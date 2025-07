SIOUX CITY LOOKS TO HIRE MORE FIREFIGHTERS

SIOUX CITY IS LOOKING TO RECRUIT MORE NEW FIREFIGHTERS FOR THE CITY’S FIRE RESCUE DEPARTMENT.

FIRE CHIEF RYAN COLLINS SAYS IT’S AN EXCITING, FULFILLING JOB THAT IS EASY TO APPLY FOR:

THE CURRENT APPLICATION PERIOD IS OPEN THROUGH AUGUST 1ST.

COLLINS SAYS THE JOB HAS PHYSICAL DEMANDS AND FIREFIGHTERS ARE CONTINUALLY TRAINING FOR SKILLS SUCH AS DRIVNG A FIRE ENGINE TO FIGHTING A FIRE AND PROVIDING MEDICAL CARE:

YOU CAN FIND OUT MORE INFORMATION ON THE CITY WEBSITE AT SIOUX-CITY.ORG.

CLICK ON JOB OPENINGS AND THE FIREFIGHTER POSITION IS THE FIRST ONE LISTED.

KSCJ file photo