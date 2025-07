RAGBRAI ROUTE TO CROSS INTO MINNESOTA FOR 1ST TIME

NEXT WEEK’S RAGBRAI — THE REGISTER’S ANNUAL GREAT BICYCLE RIDE ACROSS IOWA — WILL CROSS INTO A NEIGHBORING STATE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THE EVENT’S 52 YEAR HISTORY.

MONDAY’S ROUTE FROM MILFORD TO ESTHERVILLE INCLUDES A 15 MILE STRETCH IN JACKSON COUNTY, MINNESOTA. RYAN KROSCH, THE COUNTY’S ADMINISTRATOR, HAS BEEN IN CHARGE OF PLANNING TO HOST OVER 10-THOUSAND BICYCLISTS.

MINN3 OC……AND JACKSON COUNTY.” :15

OVER 20 FOOD AND BEVERAGE VENDORS WILL BE SET UP AT A LOCAL PARK.

MINN4 OC…….AND LOON LAKE.” :08

KROSCH SAYS RIDERS WILL BE INVITED TO USE PEARL LAKE TO CARRY A RAGBRAI TRADITION INTO ANOTHER STATE.

MINN5 OC……..MINNESOTA WATERS.” ;06

CEREMONIAL TIRE DIPPING HAS BEEN PART OF RAGBRAI FOR YEARS. MANY CYCLISTS START THE ROUTE ON THE WESTERN EDGE OF IOWA BY DIPPING A TIRE IN THE MISSOURI RIVER AND ENDING SEVEN DAYS LATER IN EASTERN IOWA WITH A TIRE DIP IN THE MISSISSIPPI.

KSCJ file photo