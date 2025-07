FORMER ONAWA NURSE SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

A FORMER IOWA NURSE FROM ONAWA, IOWA HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO 3 AND A HALF YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON

ON CHARGES INVOLVING STEALING PAIN MEDICATION FROM NURSING HOME RESIDENTS, BURGLARIZING RESIDENCES, AND OTHER COUNTS.

47-YEAR-OLD SARAH ANN HAPTONSTALL PLED GUILTY TO ONE COUNT OF ACQUIRING AND ATTEMPTING TO ACQUIRE A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY MISREPRESENTATION, FRAUD, DECEPTION, OR SUBTERFUGE, ONE COUNT OF POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A FELON, AND ONE COUNT OF BANK FRAUD.

IN A PLEA AGREEMENT, HAPTONSTALL ADMITTED THAT IN MARCH 2023, SHE BURGLARIZED AN ONAWA COUPLE’S HOME ON MULTIPLE OCCASIONS IN ORDER TO STEAL NARCOTIC PAIN MEDICATION.

A RESIDENT NEEDED THE MEDICATION FOR NERVE PAIN AND HAPTONSTALL KNEW THIS BECAUSE WHEN SHE WAS A NURSE, SHE HAD DELIVERED NARCOTICS TO THE ONAWA COUPLE’S RESIDENCE IN 2021.

HAPTONSTALL WAS ALSO STEALING RESIDENTS’ PAIN MEDICATIONS FROM MULTIPLE OTHER APARTMENTS IN ONAWA.

ALSO, WHILE WORKING AS A LICENSED IOWA NURSE, SHE STOLE PILLS FROM FOUR ELDERLY RESIDENTS OF AN ONAWA NURSING HOME AND A SERGEANT BLUFF NURSING HOME.

ONE OF THE NURSING HOME RESIDENTS DIED BECAUSE THE DEFENDANT HAD SWAPPED OUT THE VICTIM’S NARCOTIC PILLS FOR TYLENOL AND MADE A FALSE ENTRY IN HER MEDICAL RECORD.

WHEN LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS ARRESTED HAPTONSTALL, SHE POSSESSED A 9MM LUGER PISTOL IN HER TRUCK.

SHE WAS A FELON AND DRUG USER AT THE TIME, AND SO IT WAS ILLEGAL FOR HER TO POSSESS FIREARMS.

HAPTONSTALL ALSO EMBEZZLED OVER $8,000 FROM AN ONAWA BUSINESS THAT SHE WAS A BOOKKEEPER FOR.