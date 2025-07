FLOYD RIVER BRIDGE TO BE CLOSED AT LEAST TWO MONTHS

THE 11TH STREET BRIDGE OVER THE FLOYD RIVER BETWEEN HOEVEN AND TERMINAL DRIVE WILL REMAINED CLOSED FOR THE NEXT SEVERAL WEEKS SO REPAIRS CAN BE MADE.

CITY ENGINEER GORDON PHAIR SAYS THE BRIDGE WAS SHUTDOWN WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON WHEN A DEFECT IN THE BRIDGE DECK WAS FOUND.

HOLE1 OC…..DIAMETER. :18

PHAIR SAYS THE BRIDGE HAS BEEN INSPECTED, AND A CONTRACTOR WILL BE HIRED TO MAKE THE NECESSARY REPAIRS.

HE SAYS THE BRIDGE WILL BE CLOSED FOR AT LEAST TWO MONTHS:

HOLE2 OC……..CONTRACTOR CAN DO. :19

PHAIR SAYS THE REST OF THE BRIDGE HAS NO MAJOR PROBLEMS, AND THE BRIDGE WAS ACTUALLY ALREADY SCHEDULED FOR A MAKEOVER IN TWO YEARS:

HOLE3 OC……..WILL BE DONE THEN. :16

MEANWHILE, PHAIR SAYS REPAIRS ON ANOTHER BRIDGE AT 4TH STREET AND FLOYD BOULEVARD SHOULD BE COMPLETED IN ANOTHER FOUR WEEKS.