FINALISTS NAMED FOR CITY MANAGER OF SIOUX CITY

THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY HAS ANNOUNCED THE FINAL THREE CANDIDATES FOR THE CITY MANAGER POSITION

FOLLOWING A NATIONAL SEARCH.

THE THREE FINALISTS ARE ERIC SWANSON, THE INTERIM CITY MANAGER OF PHOENIX, OREGON,CRAIG CLARK, THE ADMINISTRATIVE/EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF AUSTIN, MINNESOTA; AND ANDREW BARDEN, THE CITY ADMINISTRATOR,OF WINTERSET, IOWA.

THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND THE INTERVIEW SESSIONS, WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE DURING A SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING NEXT THURSDAY, JULY24TH AND FRIDAY, JULY 25TH IN THE 5TH FLOOR CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS.

EACH CANDIDATE WILL PARTICIPATE IN A FORMAL INTERVIEW WITH THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, FOLLOWED BY A 30-MINUTE COMMUNITY QUESTION AND ANSWER SESSION.

ERIC SWANSON WILL BE INTERVIEWED NEXT THURSDAY AT 1:15 P.M.

CRAIG CLARK’S WILL BE FRIDAY AT 1:15 PM AND ANDREW BARDEN WILL FOLLOW AT 3:15 PM.

FREE PARKING FOR THE PUBLIC WILL BE AVAILABLE EACH DAY BEGINNING AT 1 PM IN THE PARKING LOT OF THE AALFS DOWNTOWN LIBRARY ACROSS FROM THE MAIN ENTRANCE OF CITY HALL.

