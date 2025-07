SAGE LEADS CURRENT IOWA DEMOCRATIC U.S. SENATE FUNDRAISING

IOWA DEMOCRATIC FUNDRAISING NUMBERS FOR THE FIRST QUARTERLY FILING BY THE THREE CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR THE U.S. SENATE HAVE BEEN RELEASED.

NATHAN SAGE, RAISED $709,396.38, STATE SENATOR ZACH WAHLS RAISED $656,637.90, AND STATE REPRESENTATIVE J. D. SCHOLTEN RAISED $175,622.45.

THE THREE DEMOCRATS ARE COMPETING TO WIN THE NOMINATION TO RUN FOR THE U.S. SENATE SEAT CURRENTLY HELD BY REPUBLICAN JONI ERNST.

SAGE’S CAMPAIGN SAYS THEY RECEIVED OVER 28,000 CONTRIBUTIONS WITH AN AVERAGE DONATION UNDER $25.

SCHOLTEN ENTERED THE RACE A MONTH AGO AND HIS CAMPAIGN SAYS THEY HAVE RECEIVED DONATIONS FROM ALL 99 COUNTIES.

HE SAYS HIS PREVIOUS GRASSROOTS CAMPAIGNS HAVE GARNERED HIM A VOLUNTEER LIST OF OVER 14,000 NAMES WHO ARE BEING REACTIVATED.