NAKASONE TO KEYNOTE ANNUAL SIOUXLAND CHAMBER DINNER

GENERAL PAUL NAKASONE, WHO SERVED AS THE COMMANDER OF U.S. CYBER COMMAND AND AS DIRECTOR OF THE NATIONAL SECURITY AGENCY FROM 2018 UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT IN 2024, HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED AS THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER FOR THE 2025 SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE’S 39TH ANNUAL DINNER IN SEPTEMBER.

DAN HOLZRICHTER, CHAIRMAN OF THE CHAMBER’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, LED THE EFFORT TO BOOK THE GENERAL TO SPEAK AT THE DINNER

THE RETIRED FOUR STAR GENERAL IS A MINNESOTA NATIVE WHO CURRENTLY SERVES AS THE FOUNDING DIRECTOR OF VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY’S NATIONAL SECURITY INSTITUTE.

HE DELIVERED A RECORDED MESSAGE TO THOSE ATTENDING THE ANNOUNCEMENT;

NAKASONE HAS NEARLY 40 YEARS OF MILITARY SERVICE, INCLUDING COMBAT TOURS AND LEADERSHIP IN SOME OF THE NATION’S MOST CRITICAL INTELLIGENCE MISSIONS.

HOLZRICHTER SAYS GENERAL NAKASONE IS RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF THE TOP EXPERTS IN CYBERSECURITY AND INFORMATION WARFARE AND HELPED GROW U.S. CYBER COMMAND INTO A WORLD-CLASS FORCE, AND BROUGHT A NEW LEVEL OF TRANSPARENCY AND TRUST TO THE N-S-A:

THE DINNER TAKES PLACE THURSDAY NIGHT, SEPTEMBER 25TH, AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

TICKETS ARE ON SALE THROUGH THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE.