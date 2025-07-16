Four-Star General to Keynote Chamber’s Signature Event

North Sioux City, SD — At a morning press conference hosted on the Sterling campus in North Sioux City, South Dakota, the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce revealed that the former head of the National Security Agency (NSA) and U.S. Cyber Command, General Paul M. Nakasone, will keynote this year’s Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner.

The Chair of the Chamber’s Board of Directors, Dan Holzrichter, stated, “Paul Nakasone is a retired four-star general who led both the NSA and the U.S. Cyber Command, before retiring from our Armed Forces just last year. He currently serves as the founding Director of Vanderbilt University’s National Security Institute, while also holding a position on the Board of Directors of OpenAI, which may be best known for its ChatGPT platform.” Holzrichter, who is a 1985 graduate of the United States Naval Academy, added, “As national security and cyber threats dominate both the domestic and international news cycles, I cannot think of a more timely subject matter or compelling keynote speaker to share with our Siouxland Chamber audience.”

Nakasone is a native Minnesotan who graduated from St. John’s University and earned a commission as a Second Lieutenant through the United States Army’s ROTC program. He subsequently earned a master’s degree in systems management from the University of Southern California. With nearly 40 years of military service, including combat tours and leadership in some of the nation’s most critical intelligence missions, General Nakasone is recognized as one of the top experts in cybersecurity and information warfare.

Noting the national defense and cyber security focus of this year’s keynote presentation, Sterling was recognized as the event’s leading underwriting organization. Jean Moore, who is the owner of Sterling and also serves on the Chamber’s Board of Directors stated, “It is an honor to serve as the Platinum Sponsor for this year’s Annual Dinner.” Serving as Sterling’s Executive Chairman, and guiding a company which has emerged as a leader in the national security industry, Moore added, “As a company with deep Siouxland roots and a passion for facilitating positive, mission-centered outcomes for our customers through the strategic use of technology, we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome General Nakasone, a torchbearer in the realms of AI and cybersecurity, to this incredible community that we call home.”

Nakasone served as the Commander of U.S. Cyber Command and Director of the NSA from 2018 until his retirement in 2024, roles that placed him at the very heart of our country’s national security and digital defense efforts. His presentation will focus on lessons from his remarkable career, offering timely insights on leadership and technology, as well as the threats and challenges emerging in a rapidly changing world.

Known for his innovative thinking and collaborative approach, Nakasone brought a new level of transparency and trust to the NSA and helped grow U.S. Cyber Command into a world-class force. His leadership has had a lasting impact on how the United States protects its national interests but also the digital systems our nation relies upon to keep Americans safe. Siouxland Chamber President, Chris McGowan, described this year’s keynote speaker as a transformational leader communicating that, “General Nakasone is credited with the development of strategies that continue to shape how the U.S. responds to cyber threats from around the world. We believe his presence in Siouxland will provide our membership with a unique opportunity to hear from one of the leading experts on some of the most pressing issues of the day.”

This year marks the 39th installment of the Siouxland Chamber’s signature annual event. The Chamber Dinner will be held on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at the Sioux City Convention Center. The evening begins with a social hour at 5:15 PM, with the program scheduled to begin at approximately 6:00 PM and dinner to follow at 6:15 PM. The keynote presentation is anticipated at 8:00 PM, with the evening scheduled to wrap up before 9:00 PM. In addition to the keynote featuring General Nakasone, the Chamber will present their annual Dr. W. Edwards Deming Award for Business Leadership and Entrepreneurial Excellence, as well as recognition of the Ambassador of the Year.

Dinner reservations are $120 per person or $1,200 for a table of 10. There are also a limited number of sponsorships, which include admission to a private reception with General Nakasone, as well as premium event seating available on a first come, first served basis. Those wishing to attend may register at www.siouxlandchamber.com. For further information or reservations, please call the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce at (712) 255-7903.