THE 11TH STREET BRIDGE OVER THE FLOYD RIVER BETWEEN HOEVEN AND TERMINAL DRIVE WAS CLOSED TO TRAFFIC LATE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

A CITY SPOKESPERSON SAYS A POTHOLE HAD DEVELOPED IN THE ROADWAY AND WAS CONSIDERED TO BE A TRAFFIC HAZARD.

REPAIRS ARE EXPECTED TO TAKE A MINIMUM OF ONE TO TWO DAYS TO BE COMPLETED

MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO UTILIZE ALTERNATIVE ROUTES.