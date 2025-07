SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE RELEASED UPDATED FIREWORKS COMPLAINT CALLS AND CITATION NUMBERS FOR THE EARLY SUMMER WEEKS EXTENDING FROM JUNE 1ST THROUGH JULY 7TH.

THE OVERALL CALLS FOR SERVICE IN 2025 WERE 238.

THAT’S A DROP FROM 295 CALLS IN 2022, 284 CALLS IN 2023 AND 285 IN 2024.

ONLY 2 WRITTEN CITATIONS AND 16 WRITTEN WARNINGS WERE ISSUED.

OFFICERS ALSO ISSUED 3 VERBAL WARNINGS.

POLICE SAY THEY BELIEVE THEIR GREATEST TOOL IS EDUCATING THE PUBLIC TO GAIN VOLUNTARY COMPLIANCE.