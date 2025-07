WINNAVEGAS MAKES MAJOR DONATION TO TRIBAL POW WOW

WINNAVEGAS CASINO RESORT IS CONTRIBUTING $200,000 TO SUPPORT THE UPCOMING 159TH ANNUAL WINNEBAGO HOMECOMING CELEBRATION, THE NATION’S LONGEST-RUNNING HOMECOMING POWWOW.

THE EVENT TAKES PLACE JULY 24 THROUGH THE 27TH AT VETERANS’ MEMORIAL PARK IN WINNEBAGO, NEBRASKA.

THE WINNEBAGO HOMECOMING HONORS CHIEF LITTLE PRIEST, A TRIBAL WAR HERO WHO DIED IN 1866 FROM WOUNDS SUSTAINED WHILE SERVING IN THE UNION ARMY.

THE FIRST HOMECOMING CELEBRATION BEGAN WITH THE RETURN OF WINNEBAGO VETERANS IN THE SUMMER OF THAT YEAR.

THE ANNUAL GATHERING HAS GROWN INTO A CHERISHED CULTURAL TRADITION, AS AN EXPRESSION OF NATIVE IDENTITY, HERITAGE, AND UNITY.

IT FEATURES TRADITIONAL DANCE AND DRUM COMPETITIONS, ARTS AND CRAFTS VENDORS, FOOD BOOTHS, THE WILDERNESS WALK/RUN, AND A GRAND ENTRY CEREMONY EACH DAY.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE 159TH ANNUAL WINNEBAGO HOMECOMING CELEBRATION, VISIT THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE’S OFFICIAL WEBSITE AT http://WWW.WINNEBAGOTRIBE.COM