THE SPACE X DRAGON CAPSULE CARRYING IOWA NATIVE ASTRONAUT PEGGY WHITSON AND HER THREE CREWMATES SPLASHED DOWN ABOUT 4:30 AM CENTRAL TIME TUESDAY MORNING IN THE PACIFIC OCEAN JUST OFF THE COAST OF SAN DIEGO.

WHITSON5 OC…….”BE BACK” ;11

IT COMPLETES AN 18-DAY RESEARCH MISSION ABOARD THE INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION WITH WHITSON AND THREE OTHER ASTRONAUTS.

WHITSON IS AMERICA’S MOST EXPERIENCED ASTRONAUT, NOW WITH NEARLY 700 DAYS IN SPACE OVER FIVE MISSIONS.

RADIO IOWA