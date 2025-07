TWO INJURED IN DOWNTOWN ACCIDENT

TWO PEOPLE WERE HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT MONDAY AFTERNOON IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

CITY POLICE SAY THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AT THE INTERSECTION OF 3RD AND PIERCE JUST BEFORE 3 PM.

THAT’S WHERE POLICE SAY A 2006 PONTIAC VIBE WAS WESTBOUND ON 3RD STREET WHEN THE DRIVER FAILED TO STOP AT A RED LIGHT.

THE PONTIAC STRUCK THE DRIVER’S SIDE OF A GMC YUKON THAT WAS SOUTHBOUND ON PIERCE WITH A GREEN LIGHT.

THE GMC YUKON ROLLED 3 TIMES BEFORE COMING TO REST ON ITS TOP.

THE DRIVER AND FRONT SEAT PASSENGER OF THAT VEHICLE WERE TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL WITH MINOR INJURIES.

THE DRIVER OF THE PONTIAC WAS CITED FOR FAILURE TO OBEY A TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE.