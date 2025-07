ST. LUKE’S COLLEGE TO COMBINE WITH MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY

ST. LUKE’S COLLEGE-UNITYPOINT HEALTH IS JOINING WITH WITH MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY AS PART OF A SHARED VISION TO CONTINUE EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES IN HEALTHCARE.

IN THE TRANSITION, ST. LUKE’S COLLEGE-UNITYPOINT WILL BECOME PART OF MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY, STRENGTHENING THE UNIVERSITY’S ABILITY TO CULTIVATE AND SUPPORT HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS IN SIOUXLAND.

THE FIRST STAGE OF APPROVALS IS EXPECTED BY THE END OF THE FALL 2025 TERM.

BY THE END OF 2026, ST. LUKE’S COLLEGE WILL FULLY MERGE WITH MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY.

CHAD BENSON, MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY’S INTERIM PRESIDENT, CALLS IT “A PIVOTAL MOMENT FOR THEIR NURSING PROGRAM.”

INCOMING ST. LUKE’S COLLEGE STUDENTS WILL HAVE ACCESS TO MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY, INCLUDING OPPORTUNITIES TO PARTICIPATE IN ATHLETICS, STUDENT ORGANIZATIONS, AND CAMPUS HOUSING.

MORNINGSIDE AND ST. LUKE’S COLLEGE HAVE ALREADY COLLABORATED ON BACHELOR’S DEGREES IN RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY AND RESPIRATORY THERAPY AND WILL OFFER EXPANDED ASSOCIATE DEGREE OPPORTUNITIES IN THOSE FIELDS AND NURSING.