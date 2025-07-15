SBL’s Daniel Wright Selected by White Sox in 10th Round of MLB Draft

SBL’s Daniel Wright Selected by White Sox in 10th Round of MLB...

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa graduate student Daniel Wright was selected by the White Sox on Monday in the 10th Round of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft. Wright was the 286th pick overall.

Wright is the 35th player drafted under head coach Rick Heller.

The Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, native had a 2-2 record with a 3.41 ERA in 18 appearances in 2025. He struck out 20 in 29 innings of work.

A transfer from Houston, Wright had a career 6-5 record over 49 appearances. He struck out 60 batters over 80 innings.

The Hawkeyes closed the 2025 season with a 33-22-1 overall record. Iowa finished third in the Big Ten regular season standings and made their 10th straight Big Ten Tournament appearance.