FOOD BANK TO GIVE AWAY FOOD BASKETS FOR CHILDREN

THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND IS HOSTING A DRIVE-UP AND WALK-UP DISTRIBUTION OF HEALTHY KIDS IOWA FOOD FOR IOWA RESIDENTS, AGED FOUR TO 18, WEDNESDAY FROM 1 TO 3 P.M. IN THE PARKING LOT OF THE CITY EVENTS CENTER.

FOOD BANK EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR JACOB WANDERSCHEID SAYS IT’S THROUGH THE HEALTHY KIDS IOWA PROGRAM THROUGH THE STATE’S HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES DEPARTMENT:

EACH BASKET WILL HAVE A VARIETY OF HEALTHY FOODS TO TAKE HOME FOR FREE:

WANDERSCHEID SAYS THEY PLAN ON HOLDING ANOTHER KIDS FOOD GIVEAWAY AT THE EVENTS CENTER ON GORDON DRIVE IN AUGUST:

HE SAYS THOSE ATTENDING MUST BE A RESIDENT OF IOWA TO RECEIVE THE FOOD BASKET:

EACH CHILD WILL RECEIVE A FOOD BASKET, SO IF YOU HAVE TWO CHILDREN WITH YOU FOR INSTANCE, YOU WILL RECEIVE TWO FOOD BASKETS.