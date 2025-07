ANOTHER MEASLES CASE CONFIRMED IN EASTERN IOWA

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES HAS CONFIRMED A NEW CASE OF MEASLES IN AN ADULT RESIDENT OF EASTERN IOWA.

THE INDIVIDUAL IS FULLY VACCINATED AND HAS NO KNOWN LINK TO THE PREVIOUS MEASLES CASES IN IOWA, NOR ANY RECENT TRAVEL OUTSIDE THE STATE.

THE INFECTED INDIVIDUAL HAD BEEN IN SEVERAL EASTERN CITIES OF IOWA INCLUDING DUBUQUE, CORALVILLE AMANA, NORTH LIBERTY AND CEDAR RAPIDS.

IOWA HAS A TOTAL OF SEVEN CONFIRMED MEASLES CASES IN 2025.

AS OF JULY 8TH, A TOTAL OF 1,288 CONFIRMED MEASLES CASES HAVE BEEN REPORTED IN THE UNITED STATES.

OF THESE, 92% WERE UNVACCINATED, AND 103 PEOPLE HAD RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF MMR VACCINE.