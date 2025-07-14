X’s Have Best Record In American Association

The Sioux City Explorers had a seven inning doubleheader sweep of the Cleburne Railroaders in Texas Sunday, taking Game One 2-0 before rolling to a 6-1 win in the nightcap.

With the sweep, the Explorers tightened their grip on the West Division race and continued one of the league’s hottest stretches with a league best record of 38-21.

Austin Drury went the distance in game one, scattering four hits over seven shutout innings, capping his outing by retiring the final 14 batters to go to 5-1.

Jared Wetherbee went the distance in game two to get his 8th win against one loss on the year.

Sioux City is now 20-11 on the road this season.

The X’s have a half-game lead over the Kansas City Monarchs in the West Division.

The Explorers continue their nine-game road trip Tuesday night July 15 at Lincoln with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

The game can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM and the video stream will air on aabaseball.tv.