SIOUX CITY WOMAN JAILED AFTER SOUTH SIOUX BOY REPORTED MISSING

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL WERE ABLE TO SAFELY LOCATE AND RECOVER A MISSING JUVENILE FROM SOUTH SIOUX CITY SUNDAY NEAR LINCOLN.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE HAD REQUESTED AN ENDANGERED MISSING ADVISORY TO BE ISSUED FOR NICCO HOFFMAN, A FIVE-YEAR-OLD BOY.

NICCO HAD NOT BEEN SEEN FOR SEVERAL HOURS, AND HIS FAMILY THOUGHT IT WAS POSSIBLE THAT HE WAS TRAVELING IN A VEHICLE WITH HIS ADULT SISTER.

THE STATE PATROL ISSUED THE ENDANGERED MISSING ADVISORY AT 5:15 P.M. SUNDAY.

ABOUT 20 MINUTES LATER, THE PATROL RECEIVED INFORMATION THAT THE VEHICLE HAD BEEN SPOTTED AS IT WAS TRAVELING WEST ON INTERSTATE 80 BETWEEN OMAHA AND LINCOLN.

TROOPERS RESPONDED, AND AT 5:50 P.M. LOCATED THE VEHICLE WESTBOUND ON INTERSTATE 80.

THE TROOPERS PERFORMED A TRAFFIC STOP AT MILE MARKER 403 AND RECOVERED NICCO WITHOUT INCIDENT.

HE WAS SAFELY REUNITED WITH FAMILY SUNDAY EVENING.

THE DRIVER, 20-YEAR-OLD LILYANNA ROMERO-HOFFMAN OF SIOUX CITY WAS ARRESTED FOR VIOLATION OF A CUSTODY ORDER AND THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY OF OVER $5,000.

SHE WAS TAKEN TO THE LANCASTER COUNTY JAIL.