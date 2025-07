RHODEN ANNOUNCES SOUTH DAKOTA BUDGET SURPLUS

GOVERNOR LARRY RHODEN SAYS SOUTH DAKOTA CLOSED THE STATE FISCAL YEAR 2025 BUDGET YEAR WITH AN OPERATING SURPLUS OF $63 MILLION.

THE SURPLUS INCLUDED $41 MILLION IN EXCESS REVENUES AND $22 MILLION IN SPENDING BELOW WHAT WAS BUDGETED.

SOUTH DAKOTA’S LARGEST REVENUE SOURCE, THE STATE SALES TAX, FINISHED THE YEAR $3.7 MILLION LOWER THAN RECENT ESTIMATES.

UNFORESEEN UNCLAIMED PROPERTY RECEIPTS WERE THE BIGGEST DRIVER OF EXCESS REVENUES.

THE STATE RECEIVED MORE THAN $47 MILLION IN UNEXPECTED UNCLAIMED PROPERTY RECEIPTS SINCE THE 2025 LEGISLATIVE SESSION.

BEGINNING IN FY-2026, SUCH WINDFALLS WILL BE DEDICATED TO A TRUST FUND VIA SB-155, WHICH GOVERNOR RHODEN SIGNED INTO LAW.

THE STATE’S RESERVE FUNDS NOW TOTAL $492 MILLION OR 19.9% OF THE FY-2026 BUDGET.

