SIOUX CITY EAST HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL COACH RAS VANDERLOO HAS ANNOUNCED HE IS RETIRING FROM COACHING AND TEACHING EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT CONFIRMS VANDERLOO FILED HIS PAPERWORK TO RETIRE MONDAY MORNING.

VANDERLOO HAS BEEN THE HEAD COACH OF THE EAST HIGH BLACK RAIDERS BASKETBALL TEAM FOR THE PAST 14 YEARS.

HE HAS TAUGHT AND COACHED IN THE CITY’S SCHOOL DISTRICT FOR 32 YEARS.

VANDERLOO’S BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS WON 314 GAMES AT EAST HIGH.