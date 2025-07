LEC AUTHORITY & WOODBURY COUNTY SEEK SOLUTION TO JAIL CONSTRUCTION ISSUES

WOODBURY COUNTY AND THE COUNTY’S LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AUTHORITY HAVE SENT A LETTER TO HAUSMANN CONSTRUCTION, GOLDBERG GROUP ARCHITECTS AND THE INTROBA GROUP REGARDING THE LENGTHY DISPUTE OVER ISSUES RELATED TO ONGOING CONSTRUCTION PROBLEMS AND ISSUES REGARDING THE NEW COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER.

THE 22 PAGE LETTER OUTLINES DISPUTED ISSUES, DELAYS AND DAMAGE DEMANDS FROM THE BEGINNING OF CONSTRUCTION IN AUGUST OF 2021 AND THE COUNTY’S HOPES FOR A PRE-LITIGATION MEDIATION TO SAVE THE COSTS AND EXPENSE OF PROTRACTED LITIGATION.

THE LETTER WAS SENT TO ATTORNEYS OF THE INVOLVED COMPANIES ON JULY 3RD.

IT LISTS A HYPOTHETICAL SETTLEMENT LISTING OVER FOUR-POINT-FOUR MILLION DOLLARS IN DAMAGES PAID TO THE COUNTY AND AUTHORITY WITH OVER $74-THOUSAND DOLLARS STILL OWED TO HAUSMANN BY THE AUTHORITY AFTER DEDUCTIONS AND CREDITS.

THE COUNTY AND LEC BOARD ALSO STATE IN THEIR LETTER THAT THEY HAVE RECEIVED REPORTS THAT HAUSMANN IS PLANNING TO INITIATE THEIR OWN LAWSUIT.