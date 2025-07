Barnhart Named Iowa American Legion Player of the Year

BOWDEN BARNHART OF THE IOWA GREAT LAKES OKOBOJIS AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL TEAM IS THE 2025 IOWA AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR AND THE RECIPIENT OF THE IOWA AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL SCHOLARSHIP.

BARNHART WAS HONORED SUNDAY AT THE POST #384 LEGION HALL IN MILFORD, IOWA.

HE IS THE ONLY FOUR YEAR MEMBER EVER, OF THE IOWA GREAT LAKES OKOBOJIS AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL TEAM SPONSORED BY MILFORD POST #384.

BARNHART IS A 2025 GRADUATE OF HARRIS-LAKE PARK HIGH SCHOOL AND WILL BE ATTENDING IOWA LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE THIS FALL IN ESTHERVILLE, IOWA.

DURING HIS RECENT HIGH SCHOOL SUMMER SEASON FOR HARRIS-LAKE PARK, BARNHART PLAYED SHORTSTOP AND PITCHED.

BARNHART HIT FOR A .320 AVERAGE AND ON THE PITCHING MOUND FOR THE WOLVES HAD A PERFECT 5-0 RECORD AND 53 STRIKEOUTS IN 31INNINGS.

BATTERS HIT ONLY .107 AGAINST HIM AND HE CARRIED A MINISCULE 0.67 EARNED RUN AVERAGE GIVING UP ONLY 3 EARNED RUNS THE ENTIRE SEASON.

BARNHART WILL NOW BE NOMINATED FOR THE AMERICAN LEGION NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR.