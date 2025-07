OVER 215 VEHICLES DISPLAYED AT SC MUSEUM BILL DIAMOND CAR SHOW

THE SIOUX CITY MUSEUM AND HISTORICAL ASSOCIATION’S 52ND ANNUAL BILL DIAMOND ANTIQUE & CLASSIC CAR SHOW TOOK PLACE SUNDAY ON THE GROUNDS OF THE SERGEANT FLOYD RIVERBOAT WELCOME CENTER ON THE RIVERFRONT.

THE FREE SHOW AND SHINE EVENT HAD OVER 215 LOCAL VEHICLES ON DISPLAY RANGING FROM VINTAGE EARLY 1900’S MODELS TO 1950’S AND 60’S ROADSTERS AND MODERN SHOW CARS SUCH AS CORVETTES.

THE CAR SHOW HONORS EVENT CO-FOUNDER AND FORMER DIRECTOR OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM BILL DIAMOND WHO STARTED THE SHOW IN 1970.AT THE OLD PEIRCE MANSION AT V29TH AND JACKSON STREETS.

EACH PARTICIPANT RECEIVED A DASHBOARD PLAQUE AND A KSCJ CLASSIC CAR CALENDAR.

Updated 9 pm 7/13/25

