REYNOLDS HOPES TO CONTINUE TALKS ON FARM LABOR ISSUES

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS SHE HOPES TO HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ABOUT HOW TO ADDRESS IMMIGRANT LABOR ON FARMS AND FOOD PRODUCTION FACILITIES, BUT WILL WAIT AND WEIGH IN ONCE THE U-S-D-A RELEASES A SPECIFIC RECOMMENDATION.

U-S AG SECRETARY BROOKE ROLLINS ANNOUNCED THIS WEEK THERE WOULD BE NO AMNESTY FOR AG INDUSTRY WORKERS WHO ENTERED THE COUNTRY ILLEGALLY, BUT ROLLINS SAID DEPORTATION EFFORTS WOULD BE STRATEGIC, SO THE U-S FOOD SUPPLY ISN’T COMPROMISED.

REYNOLDS POINTS TO THE AG SECRETARY’S REMARK THAT IT’S UP TO CONGRESS TO COME UP WITH A PERMANENT FIX TO THE IMMIGRATION SYSTEM FOR INDUSTRIES LIKE AGRICULTURE THAT DEPEND ON MIGRANT LABOR.

REYNOLDS SPOKE WITH REPORTERS AFTER THE GROUNDBREAKING FOR THE NEW ITALIAN-AMERICAN CULTURE CENTER OF IOWA.

