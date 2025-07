CAPRON AMONG 12 HONOREES FOR SLOW PITCH SOFTBALL IN SIOUX CITY

SIOUX CITY’S FLOYD SLOW PITCH SOFTBALL IS CELEBRATING THEIR 50TH ANNIVERSARY SATURDAY.

THE LEAGUE MOVED TWENTY YEARS AGO FROM THEIR SOFTBALL COMPLEX ON FLOYD BOULEVARD TO THEIR CURRENT HOME AT CHAUTAUQUA PARK NEAR IN SINGING HILLS.

FLOYD SOFTBALL IS HOSTING THEIR INAUGURAL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY DURING THEIR COKE CLASSIC TOURNAMENT AT THE PARK SATURDAY AT 1 P.M.

THEY WILL INDUCT 10 MEMBERS AND RECOGNIZE TWO LEGACY PLAYERS THAT ARE STILL PLAYING TODAY.

RHONDA CAPRON, ONE OF THE INDUCTEES, MADE HER MARK BY PLAYING AND ALSO SPONSORING TOURNAMENTS FOR 28 YEARS:

WHEN CAPRON FIRST MOVED TO SIOUX CITY, SHE WAS A FAST PITCH PLAYER:

BUT SLOW PITCH SOFTBALL EXPLODED IN POPULARITY HERE, AND BECAME A GAME WHERE THE WHOLE ADULT COMMUNITY COULD WATCH OR PARTICIPATE IN:

EACH YEAR MOVING FORWARD FLOYD SOFTBALL WILL INDUCT FIVE. MEMBERS.