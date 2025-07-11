South Sioux City Chamber to Host Webinar on Entity-Owned/8(a) and HubZone Applications

South Sioux City, NE — The South Sioux City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a webinar providing a “Deep Dive into Entity-Owned/8(a) and HubZone Applications” on Tuesday, July 22 from 2 – 3 pm. This is a free event.

This webinar will educate entity-owned firms (owned by Indian tribes, Alaska Native Corporations, Native Hawaiian Organizations or Community Development Corporations) and/or firms located in a HUBZone. Presenters will discuss the qualifications and application walk-thru for entity-owned/8(a) and/or HUBZone firms.