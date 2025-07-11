Sioux City FedEx Location Closing in September

Sioux City, IA — The FedEx Ship Center at 4929 Harbor Drive in Sioux City, IA will close in September of this year. The facility offered cost-effective expedited, standard, and economy shipping service. According to FedEx, closing the center is part of the company’s “network transformation strategy.”

The corporation plans to close 30% of their U.S. package distribution facilities within two years, all as part of what they call their “Network 2.0 consolidation program.” The program hopes to be responsible for $200 million in savings this quarter.