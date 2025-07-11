River-Cade Pepsi Parade on July 16

South Sioux City, NE — The free River-Cade Pepsi Parade will be held July 16, 2025 from 6:30 – 8:30 pm. Businesses, organizations, clubs, and creative crews all participate in this family-friendly event. This year, the parade will feature presidents and officials from higher education establishments in the Siouxland area.

Presidents from Briar Cliff University, Little Priest Tribal College, Northeast Community College, and Wayne State College, as well as officials from Nebraska Indian Community College and Western Iowa Tech Community College will participate as parade marshals.\

The free Dairy Queen ice cream social and smile contest finals will follow the parade at the Sioux City Public Museum grounds.

River-Cade was started over 60 years ago to celebrate the quality of life in the Siouxland Community.