South Sioux City, NE — The South Sioux City Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting and open house for the Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company (NNTC)’s 70th anniversary.

The event will include a tree planting at Jackson’s Magirl Park today on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 from 4-6 pm, as well as the sealing of a time capsule.

NNTC is proud to provide telephone, internet and digital TV services to 30 communities throughout 24 counties in northeast Nebraska.