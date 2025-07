Sioux City, IA — The Sioux City Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting today, July 14, 2025, at 12 pm to celebrate A La Mode Boutique’s new ownership under Sandra Mueller. Light refreshments will be served.

A La Mode is a women’s clothing boutique offering a variety of fashion items for all budgets and various age ranges located on Sergeant Road in Sioux City. They also carry Sweet Grace perfumes, fragrance oils, and other scented products.