RED SKY NATION POW WOW TAKING PLACE IN RIVERSIDE PARK

THE 4TH ANNUAL RED SKY NATION POW WOW TO HIGHLIGHT THE ISSUE OF MISSING AND MURDERED INDIGENOUS RELATIVES TAKES PLACE THIS WEEKEND IN RIVERSIDE PARK.

TRISHA RIVERS, THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF RED SKY NATION, SAYS NATIVE PEOPLE FACE HIGHER RATES OF VIOLENCE, POVERTY, DRUG ABUSE AND HOMELESSNESS.

THE NON-PROFIT WAS FOUNDED BY THE FAMILY OF TERRI MCCAULEY, WHO WAS MURDERED IN SIOUX CITY IN 1983. AN ARREST WAS MADE IN HER COLD CASE EARLIER THIS YEAR.

THE SUSPECT IN THE CASE, THOMAS POPP, FACES TRIAL NEXT MONTH IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

RIVERS SAYS THERE IS A NEED TO KEEP BRINGING AWARENESS TO UNSOLVED CASES OF MURDERED OR MISSING INDIGENOUS MEN, WOMEN AND CHILDREN:

THE POW WOW TAKES PLACE FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY IN RIVERSIDE PARK, WITH A GRAND ENTRY AT 6PM FRIDAY SATURDAY AT NOON AND 6PM AND NOON SUNDAY.

INTER-TRIBAL CONTESTS WILL TAKE PLACE THROUGH THE WEEKEND.

Sheila Brummer contributed to this story