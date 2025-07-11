Proposed renewable fuels standards ‘significant step up’ for Iowa ethanol

The executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association is thrilled over the Trump Administration’s plans for increased renewable fuel blending levels.

Monte Shaw says the EPA released its proposed changes on Tuesday for the Renewable Fuel Standard for the coming years, and he says they’re very robust compared to previous years.

“The last rule was definitely below what it should have been,” said Shaw. “It’s kind of left the industry a little stagnant. And, these would be very robust levels — the largest we’ve seen. Fifteen billion gallons for conventional biofuels like ethanol, 24 billion gallons overall, so, a significant step up for the levels that biodiesel operates in, and things like that.”

Shaw says the standards set during President Biden’s administration hurt the renewable fuel industry.

“The last rules under the Biden Administration woefully missed — I mean, they just missed,” he said. “It set the levels way too low for what was going on in the biodiesel and renewable diesel industries by billions of gallons. So, it really hurt the industry. Quite frankly, what the industry said was going to happen, happened. They (the Biden Administration) said, ‘Nah, you guys are too optimistic’ and low-balled it, and it hurt. We had biodiesel plants shut down.”

Shaw hopes the improved RFS levels ease any discomfort President Trump’s proposed trade tariffs caused farmers.

“We know farmers have faced a pretty rough two years,” said Shaw. “We know there’s going to be some disruptions to the markets based on how Trump wants to pursue his trade and tariff agenda. So, I think they looked at the RFS as something they could do for agriculture to provide some growth and stability while they pursue some other policies that can be a little tricky for agriculture.”

While calling the proposed levels “a great first step,” he urged the EPA to provide greater access to E-15 fuels by eliminating outdated regulations.