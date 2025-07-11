July Business Coffee hosted by Central Bank

Dakota Dunes, SD — The Dakota Valley Business Council Coffee on Thursday, July 17, 2025 is hosted by Central Bank. Monthly Business Coffees provide members an opportunity to showcase their business and network with other area business leaders.

Business coffees are held the third Thursday of each month from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Central Bank is a family-owned establishment founded in 1877. They strive to make a positive impact—not just as a financial institution but also as an active community member.