JESSICA BINO FOUND GUILTY OF 1ST DEGREE MURDER

A WOODBURY COUNTY JUDGE HAS RULED 34-YEAR-OLD JESSICA BINO GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE STABBING DEATH OF 77-YEAR-OLD SUZETTE OCCHIBONE OF SIOUX CITY.

OCCHIBONE’S BODY WAS FOUND AT AN APARTMENT COMPLEX AT 607 VIRGINIA STREET ON OCTOBER 26TH OF 2023.

SHE HAD SUFFERED STAB WOUNDS AND TRAUMA.

TWO SUSPECTS, JESSICA AND ANGELA BINO, WERE LOCATED BY POLICE INSIDE THE APARTMENT.

JESSICA WAS THE VICTIM’S GRANDDAUGHTER AND ANGELA THE VICTIM’S DAUGHTER.

JUDGE STEVEN ANDREASEN PRESIDED OVER JESSICA BINO’S BENCH TRIAL AND SET A SENTENCING HEARING FOR HER ON AUGUST 8TH AT 10:00 AM AT THE COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER.

THE VERDICT IN ANGELA BINO’S FIRST DEGREE MURDER BENCH TRIAL IS PENDING.