Iowa to Receive Opioid Settlement Money

Des Moines, IA — Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird announced that Iowa will receive up to $5.4 million dollars as part of a $720 million national settlement with eight opioid drug makers. The companies have been ordered to pay this money out over the next ten years.

“This financial settlement is a win because Iowa will use the funds to continue the fight against opioid addiction,” said Bird, “However, the true victory is that these companies are prohibited from promoting and marketing the products that have taken lives and changed families forever.

South Dakota will also receive money from the settlement, according to South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley. The state will get more than $1.5 million.