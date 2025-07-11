Iowa Information purchases Rock Valley Bee

Rock Valley, IA — The Iowa Information Media Group took ownership of the Rock Valley Bee on Wednesday, July 2, adding to their growing print-media empire. Iowa Information, which was founded in 1962 by Peter W. and Connie Wagner, is now headed by Jeff Wagner.

“We are pleased to add The Bee and Advertiser to our group of 12 western Iowa newspapers,” Jeff Wagner said. “Rock Valley is a strong and resilient community, and its proximity to our corporate offices in Sheldon makes it a perfect fit for our operation.”

In addition to the Bee, Iowa Information also owns the Sheldon Mail-Sun, Sioux Center News, Hawarden Independent/Ireton Examiner, Osceola County Gasette-Tribune, Le Mars Sentinel, Remsen Bell-Enterprise, Carroll Times Herald, The Jefferson Herald, The Record in Moville and Coon Rapids Enterprise. Its free distribution shoppers include The Golden Shopper, Sioux Center Shopper, Area Wide Ad-Vertiser, and Caroll Advertiser.