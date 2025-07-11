Heartland Heroes Golf Classic on July 18

South Sioux City, NE — Grab your clubs and your cape—it’s time to tee off for a cause! Join us for Heartland’s Heroes Classic, a fun-filled day on the green where every swing supports mental health and recovery services in Siouxland. The golf classic will be held at Covington Links Golf Club on Friday, July 18, 2025 starting at 10 am. Admission is $300 for a team.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just in it “fore” the fun, this tournament brings together community champions for a heroic cause. Grab three others to join your Superhero Squad for our 4-person Golf Scamble and golf fore good!

Enjoy 18 holes of golf, fun games, raffles, lunch, dinner, and plenty of opportunities to show off your superpowers—all while helping Heartland Counseling Services continue providing critical care to those in need.