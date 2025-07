Floyd Slow Pitch Softball To Induct 1st Hall Of Famers

SIOUX CITY’S FLOYD SLOW PITCH SOFTBALL IS 50 YEARS OLD THIS YEAR.

THE LEAGUE MOVED TWENTY YEARS AGO FROM THEIR SOFTBALL COMPLEX ON FLOYD BOULEVARD TO THEIR CURRENT HOME AT CHAUTAUQUA PARK NEAR THE CITY’S RIVERFRONT AREA IN SINGING HILLS.

TO CELEBRATE, FLOYD SOFTBALL WILL HOST THEIR INAUGURAL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY DURING THEIR COKE CLASSIC TOURNAMENT AT THE PARK SATURDAY AT 1 P.M.

THEY WILL INDUCT 10 MEMBERS AND RECOGNIZE TWO LEGACY PLAYERS THAT ARE STILL PLAYING TODAY.

EACH YEAR MOVING FORWARD THEY WILL INDUCT FIVE. MEMBERS.

THIS YEARS INDUCTEES INCLUDE:

1. BOB PRESCOTT

2. DAN WANDERSCHEID

3. SHARON SERVIS

4. HOPE FINKEN

5. JACK PINNEY

6. BOBBY “RAGS” RAGER

7. RICK “RICO” SCOTT

8. RHONDA CAPRON

9. KENNY AND CARLOYN STULTZ

10. DOUG “DOC” BARR

AND LEGACY PLAYERS GARY ANGERMAN AND MIKE ANGERMAN