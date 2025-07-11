Female Duo Announced for River-Cade Leadership Team

Sioux City, IA — The Port of Sioux City’s River-Cade Association has chosen two women to serve in top leadership roles for the festival’s 2025-2026 calendar of events.

Charese Yanney, the daughter of the 1995 festival port admiral, Jim Yanney, was named incoming Port Admiral. Sydney McManamy-Hermann was chosen as the new Commodore and is a former River-Cade Princess. This is the first time in the festival’s history that two women have served in the organization’s top leadership roles.

“It is a real honor to have been named River-Cade’s Port Admiral,” Yanney said. “I said yes right away because the Port of Sioux City River-Cade is a really great organization.”

“Standing next to Charese is an incredible honor,” McManamy-Hermann said. “Making River-Cade history with Charese is really cool.”

Founded in 1964, River-Cade was designed to honor the history and significance the Missouri River has had on Siouxland. Over the years, the festival is best known for its annual parade, a smile contest for kids and a competition for the River-Cade Queen and her Royal Court.